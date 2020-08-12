AGH Auxiliary Thrift Shop to begin summer sale Aug. 16

Delaware News Desk

The Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, Maryland, will hold a sale from Aug. 16 through the end of the month, with summer clothing, shoes and purses marked down to $1 each.

Proceeds from the AGH Auxiliary Thrift Shop benefit Atlantic General Hospital, supporting expansion of services and the ongoing mission of the organization to improve individual and community health. The shop is staffed and managed completely by volunteers who are members of the AGH Auxiliary.

For more, visit agh.care/thrift or follow them on Facebook @AGHAuxThriftShop.