Sussex County Habitat awarded $30K Wells Fargo grant

Delaware News Desk

Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Sussex County Habitat for Humanity a $30,000 grant to help build two affordable homes in Sussex County.

The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.

The grant is provided through Wells Fargo Builds and is part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.

“Safe and stable housing enables people to build upon the rest of their life and, together, we can shift the narrative to help others understand that housing affordability is both an economic and humanitarian crisis that’s taking a toll on millions of people,” said one Wells Fargo manager.

Wells Fargo Builds provides philanthropic financial assistance from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support the construction, renovation, painting or repairing of homes with low-to-moderate income households. In 2019, Wells Fargo employees volunteered more than 1.9 million hours of service to strengthen their communities, including building, repairing, and improving 674 homes across the U.S. with several organizations through Wells Fargo Builds.

"We are so grateful for Wells Fargo's support of Habitat for Humanity both here in Sussex County and across the country,” said Director of Advocacy and Development Katie Millard. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how important a healthy and affordable home is. Funding like this is crucial to Sussex County Habitat to continue to serve our community and offer affordable homeownership opportunities."

For more, visit sussexcountyhabitat.org.