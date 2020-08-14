Avenue Inn & Spa among TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best’ Top 25 Hotels

Delaware News Desk

The Avenue Inn & Spa in Rehoboth Beach announced it was recognized as one of TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Top 25 Hotels – U.S.

The award is TripAdvisor’s highest honor based on the best rated reviews and represents the ultimate experience in hospitality. Only the top 1% of hospitality businesses in the world achieve the Best of the Best award. The Top 25 recognition is even more significant with more 54,000 hotels in the U.S. competing for this award.

“We are thrilled that our incredible staff and our satisfied guests have helped us achieve this high honor,” said Jim Powers, hotel manager. “It is an amazing team effort.”

The award holds a special meaning for Powers, as he will retire from the Avenue Inn & Spa after 20 years of service in August.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Tripadvisor Chief Commercial Officer Kanika Soni. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

For more, visit avenueinn.com.