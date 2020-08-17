Delmarva Christian Schools announce new head of school

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Christian Schools announced the appointment of Matt Kwiatkowski as the new head of school.

“After an extensive search, we are delighted to confirm that we had the best candidate already serving as our interim Head of School,” said DCS Board President Marlene Brown. “Mr. Kwiatkowski brings extensive teaching and leadership experience to the position, and the Board looks forward to him leading Delmarva Christian Schools during this time of uncertainty and beyond.”

Kwiatkowski began his career with Delmarva Christian Schools in 2014 when he was hired to fill the high school’s director of instruction position. Over the years, his duties expanded to also include overseeing curriculum for the pre-K through eighth grade program. In 2018, he assumed the role of principal for Delmarva Christian High School and recently served as the interim head of school.

“I am so very excited to continue working with Delmarva Christian Schools in this role,” said Kwiatkowski. “It is a privilege to be a part of the DCS team that has earned the incredible reputation of providing rigorous academics while working hard to meet the needs of each and every student. That includes opportunities in the school’s arts program that produces incredible plays and art league winners as well as an athletic program that excels at state tournament levels. The Lord truly has blessed this system and the students it serves.”

Prior to coming to Delaware, Kwiatkowski taught and held leadership positions in public schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Howard and Baltimore counties in Maryland. He also has been awarded teacher-of-the-year recognitions and multiple commendations and has developed and piloted numerous academic programs to include those for at-risk students.

As the new head of school, Kwiatkowski is enthusiastic about the upcoming school year despite the current challenges.

“While there is much to do to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year where in-person instruction is our expectation, this school year brings DCS a great opportunity to bring love and truth, in a physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually safe environment,” continued Kwiatkowski. “Our teachers are content experts who are planning for in-person instruction using innovative strategies that not only address social distancing regulations, but more importantly keep our students progressing forward.”

In addition to protecting the mission and growing the vision of Delmarva Christian Schools, the new head of school also accepts the responsibility of continuing the development of the school’s “living curriculum” and maintaining a school environment that exhibits a love for the Lord and high expectations in terms of achievement, conduct and professionalism.

"I couldn't be more proud to work with a group of humble and servant-hearted Board members, an incredibly wise and passionate leadership team, teachers who give of themselves daily in relationships and the sharing of content, and stewards of our students and facilities who have a genuine desire for excellence," concluded Kwiatkowki.

For more, visit delmarvachristian.org or call 856-4040.