Drive-thru backpack giveaway set for Aug. 29

Delaware News Desk

West Side New Beginnings’ West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program will hold a drive-thru backpack giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at 19801 Norwood St., Rehoboth Beach.

Backpacks and school supplies were donated by TCC Verizon Wireless of Rehoboth Beach.

WRCYP’s mission is to promote literacy, learning and health by providing wholesome after school and summer enrichment activities for the children of Rehoboth and surrounding communities.

For more, call 362-0353.