Limited visitation resumes at Nanticoke Memorial, Peninsula Regional Health System

As Peninsula Regional Health System works to balance patient safety and support, starting Aug. 17, the restrictions on visitation will change at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

One visitor per patient will be permitted during a patient’s stay, except for patients suspected of having or confirmed to have COVID-19. Visitation hours will be from 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.

One visitor only will be allowed per patient for the duration of the patient’s stay — not one at a time, but a single visitor appointed by the patient. This will assist in keeping the risk of infection lower as COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community.

Visitors are required to wear a face covering or mask that covers both their nose and mouth at all times during their visit. People who are unable to wear a face covering should not visit.

Visitors must show identification and will be verified as the patient’s appointed visitor. Upon entry, visitors will be screened for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who is feeling ill or feverish should not visit, and will not be allowed to go to a patient floor if they are found to have a fever or symptoms.

“We have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 crisis to protect the health of our patients and staff,” said Sarah Arnett, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “Our personal protective equipment, social distancing and deep cleaning efforts have helped, but we know it has been very difficult for many of our patients to go through medical procedures and recovery without the support of a loved one. While our bedside care team has gone above and beyond to provide extra support, we are happy to be able to allow this limited visitation. Patients’ loved ones not only provide emotional support, but also can learn from our care team more about a patient’s condition and what they will need when they are discharged.”

At Peninsula Regional Medical Center, visitors should enter via the Hanna Outpatient Entrance, located near Visitor Parking Garage B off Vine Street.

At Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, visitors should use the main entrance.

“Patient safety is still our priority,” said Ray Fulkrod Jr., vice president at PRHS and Nanticoke’s chief nursing officer. “We hope that everyone will respect the need to limit visitation, screen visitors and require wearing a mask. It is important to keep the risk of COVID-19 as low as possible for our patients as we help them heal.”

Support people or visitors accompanying patients in the emergency department who are later admitted to a medical floor must follow regular visitation practices once the patient leaves the ED and is admitted.

For more, visit nanticoke.org and peninsula.org.