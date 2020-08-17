Rehoboth Beach Historical Society continues online ‘Conversations on History’

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society’s online “Conversations on History” series will continue with Paula Roberts discussing the religious timeline of Rehoboth Beach, with part one set for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

The area now known as Rehoboth Beach began as a Methodist campground developed by a group of ministers led by the Rev. R.W. Todd. Since that time, many other denominations have created their own houses of worship in Rehoboth. Conversations on History will present a two-part series which will preview an exhibit we will be displaying in the summer of 2021.

Paula Roberts, exhibit manager at the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society Museum for the past five years, will talk about what she has learned of faith traditions while researching the different congregations in Rehoboth. In planning for the exhibit, Roberts talked to members of the many denominations in Rehoboth. She will share all she has learned about this fascinating piece of Rehoboth’s local history.

Part one, “In the Beginning” on Aug. 27, will be a conversation about the Camp Meeting Association which established Rehoboth as a “resort with religious influences,” along with a look at the congregations established in the town between the Camp Meeting and 1937.

Part two, set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, titled “Room for More,” will continue the conversation from 1937 to the present. These 10 congregations were chosen because they have a building with a Rehoboth address and postal code, were established first here in town and still exist.

A separate registration is required for each part; visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org and click “Events” to register.