Millsboro teen named Distinguished Young Woman of Delaware

Delaware News Desk

Kaylyn Cordrey, of Millsboro, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Delaware and awarded $2,400 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held virtually.

Cordrey was one of five high school senior girls from Delaware who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Delaware for 2021. Participants were evaluated in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.

Throughout the next year, Cordrey will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Cordrey is the daughter of Brad and Tangy and is a senior at Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown.

The 64th National Finals will take place June 24-26, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama. Cordrey will travel to Mobile, along with 50 other representatives from across the country to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021. Kentucky’s Elif Ozyurekoglu, a student at Columbia University, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020.