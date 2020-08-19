Lewes Chamber ad campaign promotes Lewes businesses

Delaware News Desk

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce recently initiated a promotional campaign with messaging asking for locals to support Lewes businesses and highlighting that it’s safe to visit Lewes businesses.

A group of 21 chamber members, on both sides of the canal, formed a co-op to promote this messaging with seven different television ads, produced by WBOC to air on WBOC and WRDE Coast TV, that began airing Aug. 3 and will run through Labor Day. Lewes Mayor Ted Becker and Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David Tam were featured in the ads supporting the two messages.

The city of Lewes partnered with the chamber for the advertising campaign as part of their collaborative efforts to “Restart Lewes’ Economy” that began in early May. The ads will also be running on FerryVision TV on their large screen televisions on the Cape May-Lewes ferry vessels and at both terminals.

The chamber is sponsoring a contest to create awareness of the commercials and the messaging in them. To enter the contest, pick up an entry form at any of the 21 participating businesses and the chamber’s visitor center in the Fisher-Martin House, 120 Kings Highway, Lewes, next to the Zwaanendael Museum. The contest entry form asks people to list the names of all 21 businesses that are featured in the seven different ads — three businesses per ad. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 9, and the drawing for the winning entries will be Sept. 14. Twelve winners will be awarded a $50 gift certificate from one of the participating businesses. Only one entry per person will be accepted.

This is the latest initiative to “Restart Lewes’ Businesses,” a collaborative effort between the Lewes Chamber businesses on both sides of the canal and the city of Lewes. The overarching campaign is “Love, Lewes” that kicked off Memorial Day weekend in advance of Phase II, when many retail businesses were allowed to open. It included the development of the “Love, Lewes” brand and logo, which was incorporated into the production and sale of yard signs and the fabrication of street banners installed throughout downtown and along Savannah Road on the beach side of Lewes.

“Love, Lewes” also has a presence on Facebook and Instagram. Students from Cape Henlopen High School’s Distributed Education Clubs of America program have been posting on those websites during summer to drive visitation to Lewes, its businesses and attractions. The students also “planted” the “Love, Lewes” yard signs for those who ordered them through the chamber’s website, leweschamber.com. The signs are still being sold at the chamber’s visitor center, and online for $10 each. Funding for the new street banners came from a donation by Burton Builders and Randall-Douglas, the city of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce.

Another initiative that launched simultaneously was the creation of a Hospitality Ambassador Program, overseen by two Lewes American Legion Auxiliary members: Murt Foos and Nancy Bush. The volunteer ambassadors include some of their members, members of the Lewes community and some of the DECA students.