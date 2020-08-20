Beebe Healthcare names July LOVE Letter Award winner

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare recognized Doreen Ives as the July recipient of the LOVE — Living Our Values — Letter Award.

Ives works in Beebe Healthcare’s print room and was recognized for going above and beyond to help print an influx of important documents and patient education materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doreen is actually an unsung hero,” wrote Shadette Brittingham in Doreen’s LOVE Letter nomination. “We are all pitching in and doing our best to help out wherever there is a need. With all of the testing, surge prepping, collaboration and every other vital task to meet the needs of our community, patient education materials seem like a given. However, producing the mounds of patient education flyers requires a lot of time and effort on the hands of our Wonder Woman in the print room.”

“While our community sees and shares their gratitude for all of the work the onsite testers are performing, they have no idea that Doreen put in a lot of hours to make sure the literature they are receiving at the community events is printed,” wrote Shadette.

Ives demonstrates many of the Beebe values, including “achieving amazing accomplishments through exceptional teamwork” and “dedicating yourself to being an expert in your field – always learning, always growing.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program was established in 2015 and gives team members the opportunity to be recognized by their peers and supervisors for their service. The program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive parking space in the parking garage for one month; a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich; 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise; the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare;” a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team; their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque; and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org or call 644-2900.