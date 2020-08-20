Nanticoke Memorial Hospital receives Mission: Lifeline Award

Delaware News Desk

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction, the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to emergency medical transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

Nanticoke earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline,” said Nanticoke Memorial Hospital President Penny Short. “Our team works hard to build quality cardiology programs.”

“We commend Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Tim Henry, chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”

For more on Mission: Lifeline, visit heart.org. For more on Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, visit nanticoke.org.