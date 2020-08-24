Car show to benefit Blades Volunteer Fire Department set for Sept. 6

Delaware News Desk

The planning council of the Antique and Custom Car/Truck Show, to benefit the Blades Volunteer Fire Department, announced this year’s show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Blades Volunteer Fire Department, 200 E. Fifth St.

The event draws car lovers from New Jersey to Virginia along with vendors, nonprofits and private citizens, building their carnival booths.

The event will feature an independently judged antique and vintage car/truck show, specialty vehicles on display, food trucks, vendors and crafters, carnival for kids and adults, misting tent, live music, pet-friendly water station, giveaways and 50/50 raffle.

Current Sponsors include Bi-Rite Auto Sales, Mountaire, John Angelis Painting and Carpentry, DeSanctis Allstate Insurance, PNC Bank, Georgetown Pizza Palace, Short Insurance Associates, Sen. Bryant and Carol Richardson, High Street Custom Frame and Seaford Music and Education Institute.

Sponsorship, vendor and carnival spots are still available.

For more, call 381-4252.