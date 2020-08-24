Free children’s books available to IRSD families through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Delaware News Desk

Families residing in the Indian River School District are now eligible to receive free children’s books through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program and the state of Delaware.

Children whose parents enroll them with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through Delaware Libraries will receive one new book in the mail each month from birth until the child’s fifth birthday at no cost. Families can create a personal library of as many as 60 books that can help form the foundation of a child’s early reading experience. Information and registration are available through the Delaware Division of Libraries at lib.de.us/imagination.

“The Imagination Library program has already shown positive results in our state and we are thrilled to be able to offer these free books to our early learners,” said IRSD Supervisor of Early Learning Audrey Carey. “These books will be a valuable tool in laying the foundation for future academic success. I want to thank Imagination Library and the state of Delaware for bringing this wonderful program to the families of the Indian River School District.”

Gov. John Carney and first lady Tracey Quillen Carney announced a statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s namesake Imagination Library book gifting program on Aug. 17. The program was piloted in five Delaware school districts beginning in February. The Division of Libraries partnered with 13 local public libraries to make the program available to families within those districts.

Books are selected by a national panel of early childhood literacy experts who review hundreds of children’s books each year and choose those that best fit the needs of children as they learn and grow.