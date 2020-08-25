Delmarva Christian Schools dedicate new Milton Campus library

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Christian Schools dedicated their Milton Campus library by renaming it the Mary Jane Sammons Library on Aug. 24, in memory of the wife of former board member Pastor Bill Sammons.

During the ceremony, founding DCS board member Lynn Moore remembered Sammons as a loving wife who loved children, was dedicated to the Lord and always available for her family.

“When Pastor Bill started Eagle’s Nest Fellowship Church and Campground, Mary Jane was by his side,” said Moore. “When Pastor Bill started Eagle’s Nest Christian Academy, Mary Jane was by his side. When Bill Jr. started his radio ministry with The Light FM and 88.7 The Bridge, Mom was by his side. And, when God called myself and others to start Delmarva Christian, and I was asked to contact Pastor Bill to see if he would support us, Mary Jane was by his side there too.”

More importantly, Moore said, although Sammons was one constant in all these endeavors, it was her desire and that of the entire Sammons family to bring glory to God.

“It is that legacy, the one that has touched the lives of so many that is being honored today,” concluded Moore.

At the conclusion of the dedication, DCMC Principal Drew Jensen presented Bill Sammons with a plaque inscribed with the words of Psalm 127:3-4; a scripture verse significant to both he and his wife. It reads, "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth."

"It is such a privilege to dedicate our school library to Mrs. Sammons who was passionate about Christian education,” said Jensen. “Her passion to teach children will continue on after her death and reap rewards for years to come.”

For more on Delmarva Christian Schools, visit delmarvachristian.org or call 856-4040.