Beebe Healthcare extends scheduling hours to include weekend

Beebe Healthcare is expanding the hours for its scheduling team to include weekends to better serve the community, adding hours from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.

Beebe Healthcare is open during the week from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Face coverings are required for all appointments. Patients are encouraged to practice physical distancing and by making sure to arrive early to fill out any necessary paperwork.

Outpatient services such as lab and imaging require an appointment. This allows Beebe to maintain physical distance in common areas, which sometimes will include car-based registration and waiting in a car prior to appointments in certain cases. A physician order is required to make an appointment.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/recovery-safety.