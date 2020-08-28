Georgetown East Gateway Improvements project to begin Sept. 8

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Airport Road between U.S. Highway 9 and South Railroad Avenue, Georgetown, from 6 a.m. Sept. 18 until Dec. 1.

DelDOT’s contractor Allan Myers MD Inc. will begin the Georgetown East Gateway Improvements project Sept. 8. The work consists of the realignment of Sand Hill Road and Airport Road to intersect U.S. Highway 9 at one location at an improved angle, additional turn lanes, signal improvements, pavement resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, drainage and lighting improvements.

DelDOT was awarded a $7 million discretionary Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Georgetown East Gateway project.

For this project, the contractor, Allan Myers MD Inc. submitted a bid of $8,847,777, the lowest of four bids received. The project is anticipated to be complete by June 2022, pending weather.

Detour route is Airport Road to South Railroad Avenue to King Street to U.S. Highway 9 and return to Airport Road.

Detour signage will be posted.