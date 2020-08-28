Seaford releases school reopening plan

Delaware News Desk

Seaford Mayor David Genshaw; Corey Miklus, Seaford School District superintendent; and Penny Short, president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, recently joined to discuss COVID-19 and the reopening of the Seaford School District.

"On July 30th, the district sent out a questionnaire to all families, and this questionnaire asked families to make a decision about how they wanted their child to be educated for the coming school year,” Miklus said. “And really the question was, Would you like your child to be educated in a hybrid format or would you like them to be a student who is going to receive their education 100% remotely at home."

Based on those survey results, 50% of families wanted to be remote and the other 50% wanted to go to school in a hybrid format. The Seaford Board of Education voted to allow the schools to open in a hybrid format for those students who selected that on the questionnaire.

The hybrid format will divide those students into two cohorts, a blue cohort and a gold cohort. The blue cohort may attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays face-to-face. The rest of the week, they will receive their instruction remotely. The second cohort, the gold cohort, will receive their instruction Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays remotely and go to school for face-to-face instruction Thursdays and Friday. So each cohort will approximately receive education face-to-face two days per week.

He notes transportation has been one of the major issues the district has wrestled with, and based on DPH guidance and other guidance received from the Department of Education, they can have no more than 23 students on a bus. More communication about that will come out from the schools.