Lewes Chamber cancels Boast the Coast; fall sidewalk sale will take place

Delaware News Desk

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce announced its Boast the Coast event, which takes place annually the day before Coast Day, will not take place this year.

As Delaware Sea Grant announced that Coast Day will take place virtually this year, Boast the Coast events the chamber organized could not be presented in a virtual format.

The fall sidewalk sale associated with the Boast the Coast weekend will take place in the historic business district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2-4.

“The partnership that we formed in 1998 with the University of Delaware’s Coast Day organizers to promote both events as a Lewes Maritime Weekend has been very successful,” said Chamber Executive Director Betsy Reamer, who noted this year would have been the 25th anniversary of Boast the Coast. “We’re disappointed but look forward to celebrating that milestone in 2021.”

For more, visit leweschamber.com.