Fame Inc. to host virtual town hall with Delaware Legislative Black Caucus

Delaware News Desk

Fame Inc. will present “In On Equity,” a virtual town hall with the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus co-chaired by Sen. Elizabeth Lockman and Rep. Nnamdi Chukuocha, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

Participants will learn how Fame Inc. is “In On Equity” and leading systemic change focused on education, workforce development and innovation in the current environment.

Register at tinyurl.com/yyp3aahe.

For more, visit famedelaware.org.