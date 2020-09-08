SoDel Concepts announces Chase Cline as director of catering

Delaware News Desk

Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced that event planner Chase Cline will head up the SoDel Concepts catering department.

Cline supervises onsite catering at six of the 12 properties, as well as curbside carry out catering at all locations. Chase also manages the skyboxes for Dover International Speedway for the NASCAR races.

The Laurel native has more than 20 years of catering experience.

As a child, the former gymnast wanted to perform with Cirque du Soleil. He graduated from Laurel High School and studied French, German and Japanese at the University of Delaware.

“Chase has been in this industry for a very long time,” said Kammerer. “He has a wealth of knowledge, and we are thrilled that he’s joined our team and will be leading our catering department.”

An avid camper, Cline is president of the Trap Pond Partners, the nonprofit fundraising arm for Trap Pond State Park. The organization provides funds for park projects and school field trips.

He lives in Rehoboth with husband Dru Tevis and their two Shar-pei dogs, Jazz and Bruceton.

SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout.

For more, visit sodelconcepts.com.