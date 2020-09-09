Beebe Healthcare launches 48 free flu vaccination clinics

Delaware News Desk

Beginning in September, Beebe Healthcare is offering 48 public and private flu clinics at locations throughout Sussex County in order to provide safe and convenient access to flu vaccinations to as many people in the community as possible.

The initiative, dubbed #VaccinateIn48, includes free clinics that will be accessible to patients via drive-thru, bike-thru or walk-up. These events will have all protocols in place to safely administer the vaccines.

“Getting a vaccine will help prevent the flu, as will wearing a face covering, proper hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoiding others who are ill,” said Bill Chasanov, infectious disease physician at Beebe Healthcare. “These are all easy ways to help reduce the overall number of cases of the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses during this fall and winter.”

While COVID-19 is still active in the community, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions, get a flu vaccine to help protect themselves during the 2020-21 flu season. In addition to the flu vaccine, it is important to continue other practices to help reduce the spread of both influenza and COVID-19.

The CDC also recommends that people should get vaccinated before flu activity begins in their community and suggests September and October as good times to get a flu shot.

Flu shots will be offered to both pediatric and adult patients at the clinics Sept. 26 and Oct. 10 and 24. Vaccinations will be provided to adults only, 18 and older, at all other clinics, including the high-dose shot for those 65 years and older.

In addition to flu shots, Beebe is also offering training and distribution of naloxone, which can be used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.

In coordination with the community #VaccinateIn48 events, Beebe is also planning to immunize 80% of eligible team members in a 48-hour window between Sept. 15-17.

“What will happen this fall and winter is uncertain, but it is likely that there will be both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity in our community,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam. “Getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever to protect your own health. It will also help protect the health of the people around you.”

Beebe Healthcare’s free flu shot clinic dates and locations include:

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21, Epworth UMC, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24, First State Community Action, 308 N. Railroad Ave., Georgetown

— Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, Frankford Fire Hall, 7 Main St.

— 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26, Route 24 Campus & Beacon, 18941 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, Epworth UMC

— 1 to 5 p.m., Sept. 29, Milton CHEER Center, 24855 Broadkill Road, Milton

— 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1, Rehoboth Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3, Beebe South Coastal, 32750 Roxana Road, Frankford

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5, Epworth UMC

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7, Lewes Ferry Terminal. 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes

— 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8, CHEER Center Long Neck, 26089 Long Reck Road, Millsboro

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, First State Community Action

— 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 Route 24 Campus and Beacon Pediatrics, 18941 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11, Beebe Millsboro Family Practice, 232 Mitchell St.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Epworth UMC

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13, Frankford Fire Hall

— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15, Bayside Community Development, 31252 Americana Parkway, Selbyville

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18, Frankford Fire Hall

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Epworth UMC

— 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, Milton CHEER Center

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21, Lewes Ferry Terminal

— Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road

— 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24, Route 24 Campus and Beacon

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25, Beebe South Coastal, 32750 Roxana Road, Frankford

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Epworth UMC

— 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Ocean View VFW, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1, Millsboro Family Practice, 232 Mitchell St.

Clinics continue through November.

For more on the clinics, call Beebe Population Health at 645-3337. For a flyer listing flu clinics, times and street addresses, visit beebehealthcare.org/vaccinate-48.