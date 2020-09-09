Elisabeth Mulroy joins Beebe Urology; is accepting new patients

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare announced that urologist Elisabeth Mulroy has joined Beebe Medical Group, and is accepting new patients at Beebe Urology, 34431 King Row St., Lewes.

She joins Richard Paul, Delbert Kwan and Christine Martindale. To schedule an appointment, call 645-2666. She will also see patients in Millville at Unit 12, 32556 Doc’s Place, and in Milford at 810 Seabury Ave.

“Beebe Medical Group is committed to expanding our access and providers to meet the needs of the community,” said Beebe Medical Group Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Bobby Gulab. “We welcome Dr. Mulroy as our first female urologist to team Beebe and the Sussex County community.”

Mulroy received her medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine in Nebraska and completed her urology and general surgery residency at the University of Connecticut.

Mulroy joins Beebe Medical Group, which comprises 21 specialty offices in 44 locations throughout southern Delaware. When patients see providers that are within the Beebe Medical Group, they enjoy the experience of seamless electronic medical correspondence between office visits, outpatient facilities and the hospital.

“I came to Sussex County because I like the friendliness of the people and the small community feel,” said Mulroy. “I am excited to start seeing patients and getting to care for the people who make this great community what it is.”

Mulroy has been trained in robotically assisted surgery as an addition to other minimally invasive surgical methods. She will become a member of Beebe’s Center for Robotic Surgery in the near future.

“As Beebe continues to expand access for healthcare services for the community, Dr. Mulroy’s arrival strengthens our commitment to provide quality surgical care in Sussex County,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.