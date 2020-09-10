Beebe Healthcare named ‘LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader’

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare has been designated a “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The designation means Team Beebe is a leader in healthcare when it comes to providing inclusive and equitable care for LGBTQ patients and their families.

“I am proud to be part of an organization that is committed to providing inclusive care for our very diverse community here in Sussex County as I am passionate about health issues related to diversity and other social determinants of health outcomes,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam. “It is Team Beebe’s mission is to improve the health of everyone in Sussex County — those who live, work and visit here. We are fully committed to doing all I can to accomplish this mission and serve all equally, regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and age.”

The designation was awarded in the 13th edition of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index, released Aug. 31. A record 765 health care facilities actively participated in the HEI 2020 survey. Of those included in the HEI, 495 earned an “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designation.

HRC Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index uses five criteria to score healthcare systems across the country. This honor means Beebe has LGBTQ-inclusive policies and procedures, including nondiscrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits, community engagement and is actively involved in the responsible citizenship of promoting LGBTQ equality and patient care.

Participating in this annual survey helps Beebe learn best practices for LGBTQ equity and inclusion, while helping the community find LBGTQ-friendly healthcare services. It also evaluates equitable policies and benefits offered to team members.

Beebe also partners with community groups to ensure the organization reaches as many people as possible. Each year, Beebe works with CAMP Rehoboth for health screenings, health fairs, educational materials on how to talk with providers and a range of other health services.

“CAMP Rehoboth is incredibly proud of Beebe Healthcare for achieving ‘Leader Status’ in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index,” said Salvatore Seeley, director of CAMP Rehoboths health and wellness programs. “We want to recognize that it takes each and every one of us to contribute to the positive and supportive culture of care for our LGBTQ+ community members. Beebe Healthcare has been a longtime supporter of our CAMP Rehoboth wellness programs and has greatly contributed to betterment of understanding of needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex County.”

“We value the partnerships in the community that have helped us become a better healthcare organization,” added Tam. “We will continue to listen and learn because I believe that there is always opportunity for improvement.”

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/lgbtq-inclusive.