Delmarva Christian Schools Golf Classic raises more than $61K

Delaware News Desk

With a full field of 32 teams totaling 128 golfers, Delmarva Christian Schools held its Golf Classic Tournament on July 17 at the Heritage Shores Club in Bridgeville.

“Delmarva Christian Schools is overwhelmed with gratitude for the amount of support we received for this year’s Golf Classic,” said DCS Director of Advancement Justin Savini. “To have record attendance and giving amidst a year full of trials and uncertainty is such a blessing.”

The support of 38 corporate sponsors assisted in making this year’s tournament such a success. More than $61,000 was raised for student scholarships that will provide more families the opportunity to receive Delmarva Christian’s Christ-centered education through the school’s Accessible Tuition Program.

“We cannot thank our community enough for their generous support of our student scholarship fund,” continued Savini. “I also want to say a big thank you to Heritage Shores! They did an exceptional job hosting a safe and first-class event that all of our golfers thoroughly enjoyed!"

This year’s top scoring team was Bob Bennett, Matt Perry, Thomas Perry and Zeb Zebley, with a score of 55. Coming in a close second with a score of 56 was the team of Andrew Fisher, Dan Henderson, Jonah Lathbury and Dan Schlabach. Third place was awarded to Connor Lewis, Kenny Lewis, Garrett Sammons and Christy Sammons with a score of 57.

There were three individual winners including longest drive by Bryan Rush and closest to the pin by Mike Crowson and Jake Schirmer. Special recognition was also given to Jenn Hubbard for making a hole-in-one during the tournament.

For more on Delmarva Christian Schools and the Accessible Tuition Program with sliding scale tuition ranges, visit delmarvachristian.org or call 856-4040.