Indian River School District schedules Community Advisory Board meetings

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River School District has scheduled its quarterly Community Advisory Board meetings for the 2020-21 school year.

Meetings are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and Dec. 10, 2020, and March 18 and June 10, 2021, location TBA.

The public is encouraged to participate in the meetings. The agenda for each meeting, along with Zoom instructions, if necessary, will be posted to the district website two weeks prior to each meeting.

The board consists of community stakeholders who discuss special education services across the district and consult with the court-appointed Special Master.

The Indian River School District is committed to implementing the Nov. 6, 2019 Consent Order that focuses on building its capacity to meet the needs of all students in their home schools. In accordance with the Consent Order, the district formed the Community Advisory Board to address various matters related to the Consent Order, including academic and behavioral interventions for all district students and inclusive practices.

To view the G.W. Carver Consent Order, visit irsd.net/consentorder.