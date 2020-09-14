Atlantic General Hospital golf tournament ‘fun’-raisers open to public

Delaware News Desk

The organizers of Atlantic General Hospital’s 2020 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Golf Tournament, set for Sept. 24 at Ocean City Golf Club, 11401 Country Club Drive, Berlin, Maryland, have created two new “fun”-raisers open to the public.

The first is the Big Bucks Raffle, for a grand prize of $2,500. One hundred tickets have been made available; only one ticket will win. The cost of a ticket is $50. Tickets can be purchased at agh.care/golf or by texting AGHRAFFLE to 41444.

The second is the Drop Zone golf ball drop. The community has the opportunity to purchase a golf ball that will be part of a payload dropped by helicopter over a target placed on the driving range at Ocean City Golf Club. The ball closest to the target wins. Two divisions are available, and two winners will be chosen.

Entrants for the Big Bucks Raffle and the Drop Zone golf ball drop need not be present to win. Participation in the golf tournament is not required. The Drop Zone event will be captured with Facebook Live on the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation’s Facebook page, at facebook.com/atlanticgeneralhospitalfoundation.

Proceeds will benefit the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

For more, visit agh.care/golf.