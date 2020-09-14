Barbecue chicken breast cancer fundraiser set for Sept. 20

Delaware News Desk

A Pink Tractor Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser in memory of Latrina Renee Clark will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 on Savannah Road between the Beacon Motel and Lewes Dairy, Lewes.

The menu includes barbecue chicken platters with baked beans, roll and chips for $10.

Proceeds will assist with breast cancer awareness, team equipment and tournaments. Those unable to attend but who would like to donate can make checks payable to The Pink Tractor and mail them to P.O. Box 596, Nassau, DE 19969.

For more, call 249-3630 or 682-1174.