Center for the Inland Bays seeking public comment on management plan

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is seeking public comment on its revised Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan.

For 25 years, the center has worked with its partners to protect, preserve and restore the Inland Bays watershed by implementing a CCMP. Since the CCMP was originally adopted in 1995, the watershed has undergone dramatic land use and environmental changes. Ongoing scientific research has provided new knowledge which has helped shape the projects intended to protect the estuary and the communities around it.

The center has been engaged in a three-year process to revise the management plan for the Inland Bays and now has a draft ready for public input. This revised CCMP will guide the efforts of the center and partners for the next 10 years.

The center is seeking comments on the issues, goals and objectives of the CCMP that will shape the Inland Bays’ future. This comment period runs from Sept. 14 to Nov. 15. The draft revised CCMP and a link to the comment form can be found at inlandbays.org. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 15 to be considered.

The Inland Bays CCMP outlines goals, objectives and actions that the center and its partners agreed to address based on scientific data and input from subject matter experts and the public. The draft revised CCMP is organized into six core elements and includes issues such as climate change, nutrient pollution, habitat loss and education and outreach.

The nonprofit Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, established in 1994, is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its partners, the center works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watersheds.

For more, call 226-8105, ext. 107, email mschmidt@inlandbays.org or visit inlandbays.org.