Will Harvey earns Bayhealth’s DAISY Award

Bayhealth recognized nurse practitioner William “Will” Harvey with its DAISY Award for an act of kindness and an opportunity to do something special and meaningful for a patient.

“Whenever you can utilize your talent to make an impact in someone’s life, take advantage of it,” said Harvey.

Harvey, who has been with Bayhealth since 2011, said he has a great level of respect for labor and delivery nurses because his wife, Caitlin, happens to be one at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. It was that relationship that led to Harvey filling in as photographer for a patient during a tough time.

“A patient that had experienced a loss during her third trimester had wanted photos to remember her child,” wrote Caitlin Harvey, who nominated her husband. “The individual who normally does these photos for these families was unavailable and the patient would not have been able to receive these photos. However, knowing that Will had a background in photography, a nurse reached out and asked if he was willing to create these lasting memories for this patient.”

“I have a passion for nursing and photography and to be able to put the two together to do something special for someone, I was more than willing and happy to lend a hand,” said Will Harvey.

