Delaware News Desk

Outloud LLC will host its Walk of Change silent march and peaceful demonstration to combat racial and social justice issues at 4 p.m. Sept. 20, beginning and ending at State Street Park in Delmar.

The walk is roughly one mile. Those who cannot make the walk are encouraged to meet the group at the park.

Black Lives Matters signs and apparel are encouraged.

For more, email talk2jayy@jalynpowell.com.