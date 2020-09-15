Grotto Pizza celebrates opening of Grotto Sports Den in West Bethany Beach

Delaware News Desk

Grotto Pizza in West Bethany Beach, 793 Garfield Parkway, recently celebrated the opening of its Grotto Sports Den following a year-long renovation resulting in more seating options, direct entry-way access, additional windows allowing for natural light inside the dining space and fresh decor.

The Grotto Sports Den features more than a dozen large television screens throughout the restaurant streaming sports. It also offers 10 beer taps pouring various craft beer selections and local favorites, as well as happy hour specials and a full menu including pizza, subs, cheesesteaks and appetizers.

“We’re grateful to the Bethany community for establishing the West Bethany Grotto Pizza as a locals favorite for dining since our earliest days,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “The Grotto Team is pleased that the renovations are complete and can now offer residents and travelers an enhanced dining experience while watching their favorite sports teams and enjoying our delicious pizza in our brand-new Sports Den.”

For more, visit grottopizza.com.