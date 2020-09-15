IRSD to begin curbside meal service program Sept. 23

Delaware News Desk

Indian River School District will begin providing free meals for curbside pickup to all students Sept. 23 as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, which has been extended through Dec. 31 (contingent on USDA funding).

Meals will be free of charge and available to ages 18 and younger. Service will take place from 10:45 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Georgetown Elementary School, 301-A W. Market St., front entrance; Howard T. Ennis School, 20346 Ennis St., Georgetown, cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool; Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, bus parking lot; Long Neck Elementary School, 26064 School Lane, Millsboro, bus parking lot; Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View, parent drop-off/pick-up line; Millsboro Middle School, 302 E. State St., Millsboro, bus parking lot; North Georgetown Elementary School, 664 N. Bedford St., bus parking lot; and Selbyville Middle School, 80 Bethany Road, bus parking lot.

Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal distribution location where a nutrition services staff member will hand them a “Meals to Go” package in a contactless fashion.

Students utilizing the hybrid learning model will receive a five-day meal bag while remote learners will receive a seven-day meal bag. Hybrid students will have the opportunity to be served breakfast and lunch at their schools on the days they are receiving in-person instruction and those meals are also free of charge through Dec. 31. This includes Sept. 17-18 and 21-22, prior to the start of curbside service Sept. 23.

Students who have selected the hybrid model but do not begin in-person instruction until October or November are entitled to a seven-day package until they begin attending school in-person.

Parents/guardians are advised to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk prior to arrival. Children do not have to be present at the distribution sites for families to receive meals. However, the district asks that parents/guardians please be respectful and only pick up meals for the children in their households.

Additionally, food supplies may be limited the first few weeks of service as nutrition service staff assess the demand for meals and the food supplies needed to accommodate families. If a child has a documented allergy note on file and parents are interested in picking up meals, contact the IRSD Nutrition Services Department for reasonable dietary accommodations. Although meals are free to all students under USDA guidelines through Dec. 31 (contingent on USDA funding), qualified families are strongly encouraged to submit meal benefit forms for free and reduced-price meals for the 2020-21 school year. The status of the Summer Food Service Program is undetermined after Dec. 31. When the Indian River School District resumes normal food service operations, meals served will be free, reduced-price or full price depending on individual student eligibility.

For more, call 436-1000.