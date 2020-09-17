Women’s Club of Indian River installs new officers

Delaware News Desk

The General Federation of Women's Clubs, Delaware State Federation of Women's Clubs Women's Club of Indian River held the installation of officers Sept. 14 at Baywood Golf Course Restaurant.

Under COVID-19 rules, everyone wore masks and sat apart.

Past Delaware State President Carla Pyle installed the officers. Officers are Incoming President of DSFWC Women's Club of Indian River Mindy Goss, DSFWC WCIR Vice President Muriel Pfeiffer, DSFWC WCIR Secretary Linda Walls, DSFWC WCIR Treasurer Shelby Weilepp and outgoing DSFWC WCIR President — now Director — Henrietta Belcher Stack.

The Women's Club of Indian River normally meets at 10 a.m. second Mondays at Indian River Yacht Club, 31398 River Road, Millsboro.

The next scheduled meeting will be Oct. 12, with a guest speaker from 55-Plus Program. For more, call 947-2640.