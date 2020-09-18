Beebe Healthcare updates visitor restrictions, face covering requirements

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare is updating visitor restrictions to allow inpatients at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus one well visitor per day from 2-7 p.m.

Emergency department patients in Lewes and at the South Coastal Emergency Department will continue to be permitted one well visitor.

Additionally, pastoral visits will now be allowed between 2-7 p.m. and will not count as the patient’s one visitor for the day.

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19 except for special circumstances.

“With our COVID-19 inpatient numbers continuing to move in a positive direction, we feel that it is now safe for healthy community members to visit their loved ones at the Lewes Campus,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam. “Beebe has strict infection prevention policies in place to create a safe environment for patients and now visitors. We ask for your continued support and understanding in adherence to the guidelines as we all work together to keep our community safe.”

Visitors are asked to remain with the patient as much as possible to limit movement throughout the hospital. Visitors may also be asked to leave if the care team deems necessary for any clinical reasons.

Team Beebe continues to assist patients with video conferencing and phone calls so that patients can connect with family members and others.

Face coverings remain required at all Beebe care sites and must meet certain requirements based on recent research, medical studies and the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control.

For visitors who come to a care site wearing neck gaiters, bandanas, masks with an exhalation valve or masks with only one layer, a Guest Relations team member will offer them an approved mask from their supply, which will be required for the duration of the visit.

Here are some other things to expect when coming to a Beebe care location:

— Everyone should wear a mask or face covering.

— Visitors will be asked COVID-19 screening questions, such as whether they have been sick or been around others who might be sick.

— Visitors will have their temperature taken.

— Plastic glass dividers are installed at some stations, and visual cues are on the floor to encourage physical distancing.

— Visitors may be asked to call when they arrive, or complete registration in their car.

— Continued limitations of the number of visitors are still in place.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.