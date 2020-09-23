Registration open for fall YWCA Delaware Dialogue to Action programs

Delaware News Desk

YWCA Delaware announced on Sept. 23 registration for its fall Dialogue to Action programs is now open, with both the “Conversations About Racism” and “How to Be an Antiracist” book study the week of Oct. 4, through Nov. 14. Visit ywcade.org/what-we-do/rsj for registration and more.

The MLK Voice4Youth contest is also now open for registration. This is an opportunity for high school students to share their message. For registration and more, visit ywcade.org/homepage/events/mlk-voice-4-youth-2021