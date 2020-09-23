Rehoboth Beach Commissioners update outdoor dining plan

Delaware News Desk

With Phase 2 of the state's economic reopening underway, Rehoboth Beach will remove remaining barricades citywide beginning Nov. 2 after a vote by the commissioners at their Sept. 22 meeting.

The commissioners agreed to remove the barricades that were put in place for outdoor dining as the barricades rental period is ending soon. Restaurants currently utilizing outdoor dining are approved to continue through March 31, 2021, with tables placed adjacent to their façade. City staff contacted restaurants for their outdoor dining plan moving forward, and all were enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue with their outdoor dining.

Forty-four restaurants have outdoor dining in place, of which 11 utilize barricades to accommodate pedestrian traffic better.

"As we continue to address the struggles due to COVID-19 and try to move forward, supporting our restaurants, bars and dining establishments is essential as the crisis has especially hard hit them,” said City Manager Sharon Lynn. “Continuing outdoor dining space will not only help these restaurants thrive financially but give our city a sense of normalcy. The restaurant industry is a huge part of the city of Rehoboth Beach. This will help give everyone better access to enjoy and support their local restaurants.”

The city's Building and Licensing staff will continue to work closely with all restaurants for their outdoor seating plan as we move into the fall and winter months.

Commissioners will continue discussing outdoor dining logistics at their next special meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 29. On the agenda for this meeting is a strategy for businesses to use city public space and private space beyond the business floor plan. For more, visit cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/portal, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.