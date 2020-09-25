County Bank donates $500 to Millville Volunteer Fire Co.

Delaware News Desk

County Bank recently donated $500 to the Millville Volunteer Fire Co.

The Millville Volunteer Fire Co., 35554 Atlantic Ave., has served the Millville community since 1936. Outside of fighting fires and emergency support the company also provides public information, education and live dispatch of happenings in the area. County Bank encourages the public to continue their support of first responders through giving, membership and volunteering.

For more, visit millville84.com or call 539-7557.