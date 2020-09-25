Hematologist, oncologist Sugunda Chirla joins Allen Cancer Center

Delaware News Desk

TidalHealth welcomed hematologist and medical oncologist Sugunda Chirla to the Allen Cancer Center in Seaford.

The Allen Cancer Center, now a part of TidalHealth’s Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute, provides medical and radiation oncology services to Sussex County.

Chirla earned her medical degree from Andhra Medical College, India. She completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in oncology and hematology from Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology.

Chirla has more than 12 years of experience, most recently practicing in California, and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.

Chirla began seeing patients Sept. 15 in Seaford.

For more, visit mytidalhealth.org.