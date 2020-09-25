Seaford fire hydrant flushing begins Sept. 28

Delaware News Desk

The city of Seaford Public Works Department will begin the annual fire hydrant flushing program Sept. 28.

Hydrant flushing will take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on the west side of the city and working east, and should take from four to six weeks to complete.

Water towers and wells are interconnected with the city’s distribution system, so it is important residents check their water quality before washing clothes, running the dishwater or any other sensitive use during the entire period.

Fire hydrant flushing may cause temporary inconveniences such as a reduction in water pressure and aesthetic issues such as discoloration of the drinking water. Flushing stirs up sediment, iron and manganese mineral deposits in the water mains causing temporary discoloration. Discolored water poses no threat to the public’s health, but may stain laundry and if consumed may have an unpleasant taste. If discolored water is noticed, run an outside hose bibb until it clears. Residents should be certain all discolored water is out of their home’s plumbing lines and hot water heater and that the water is clear before laundering clothes or drinking it.

Although residents may experience some temporary inconveniences, the flushing program is necessary to maintain a good water supply for both firefighting and domestic consumption.

If discoloration continues after running water to clear up, contact the Public Works Department at 629-8307. If water causes staining problems, do not place stained clothes into the dryer as drying the clothes will permanently set the stains. Rust remover may be available at the Utility Building, 8000 Herring Run Road, during normal business hours.

For more about the city’s fire hydrant maintenance program, call 629-8307.