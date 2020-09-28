Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. open house set for Oct. 4

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. and the Delaware Fire Sprinkler Coalition will host the RBVFC open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4 at RBVFC Station 1, 219 Rehoboth Ave.

Along with info from the RBVFC and Delaware Fire Sprinkler Coalition, there will be a residential fire sprinkler demonstration, and the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board will have a demonstration trailer showing the effectiveness, efficiency and safety of residential fire sprinklers. The demonstration will be held at about 12:30 p.m. in front of the station.

Attendees must wear masks and observe social distancing.