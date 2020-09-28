Sussex Tech welcomes 15 new teachers, staff members

Delaware News Desk

The Sussex County Vocational Technical School District’s staff has been joined by 15 new teachers and staff members with more than 250 combined years of experience.

“We are pleased to welcome this talented team of new staff members to serve our Ravens, both in our high school and adult education programs,” said Acting Superintendent Kevin Carson. “They are committed to helping our students succeed and thrive with our renewed emphasis on career-technical education.

Newly hired team members for the 2020-21 academic year include:

Kim Banks, of Laurel, the English as a Second Language and Adult Basic Education coordinator with the Sussex Tech Adult Education Division and James H. Groves High School, with 17 years of experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Wilmington University, and has worked as an instructor for adult education for 17 years.

Katie Birmingham, of Dagsboro, a Sussex Technical High School special education teacher with 15 years of experience. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in special education and is working on her administrator certificate. Birmingham most recently worked as a transition specialist for special education in Caroline County, Maryland.

Kenny Cummings, of Long Neck, a Sussex Technical High School special education teacher with 21 years of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in special education. Cummings most recently worked as a special education teacher at Seaford High School.

Meghan Feliciani, of Lewes, a Sussex Technical High School English teacher with 18 years of experience in education. She holds a doctoral degree in teacher leadership from Walden University, a master’s degree in classroom technology from Wilkes University and a bachelor’s degree in English secondary education and psychology from Wilkes University. Feliciani most recently worked as a virtual instructional coach and educational consultant at Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligences Charter School and a program coordinator instructor at Wilkes University.

Ivy Hazzard, of Milford, the Sussex Technical High School high school student services secretary with 10 years of experience. She is studying at Wilmington University and has held multiple administrative specialist positions throughout her career.

Chris Kipp, of Long Neck, a Sussex Technical High School welding instructor with 42 years of experience. Kipp has multiple certificates in welding and welding technology and is a certified welding inspector and structural steel inspector. He worked as a welding instructor at Northampton Community College and Career Institute of Technology, and most recently was owner of Steel City Weld Testing Inc. for nine years.

Mark Kreitzer, of Lewes, a Sussex Technical High School special education teacher with 11 years of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in special education K-12 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Kreitzer most recently worked as a special education biology teacher at Caesar Rodney High School.

Kathy Kay, of Lewes, a Sussex Technical High School English teacher with 20 years of experience. She holds master’s degrees in reading and elementary education from Wilmington University and a master’s in physical therapy from the University of the Sciences. Kay most recently worked as a writing teacher at Sussex Academy.

Matt King, of Milford, a Sussex Technical High School math teacher with 10 years of experience. He has a master’s in applied technology in education from Wilmington University, a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering with a minor in mathematics from the University of Delaware, and a certificate in project management from the University of Delaware. King most recently worked as a math teacher at Milford High School.

Michelle Lynch, of Bridgeville, Allied Health Professions Coordinator with the Sussex Tech Adult Education Division, with 20 years of experience. She holds an associate degree in architectural design. Lynch worked in manufacturing and purchasing in the aviation and other industries before joining Sussex Tech in 2014, working with the certified nursing assistant, externship and CPR programs.

Josh McIntire, of Bethel, a Sussex Technical High School science teacher with 12 years of experience. He has a master’s in curriculum and instruction with a concentration in science education and a bachelor’s degree in biology education from Clarion University. McIntire most recently was a biology and integrated science teacher at Seaford High School.

Patricia Oliphant, of Lewes, the school district’s director of curriculum and human resources. She holds a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Maryland and master's degrees in English and education and a bachelor degree in English from Salisbury University. Previously, she was the executive director of Sussex Academy.

Lynlee Phillips, of Lewes, a Sussex Technical High School physical education teacher with 15 years of teaching and educational experience. She holds two master’s degrees, one in education from Wilmington University and one in kinesiology from Michigan State University and her bachelor’s degree in family community services from Michigan State. Phillips most recently worked as a physical education teacher at Seaford High School for four years.

John Thorn, of Millsboro, a Sussex Technical High School math teacher, with 18 years of teaching experience. He holds two master’s degrees, from Salve Regina University and the Naval War College, and a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy. Thorn most recently taught at Eastern Tech High School in Baltimore County, Maryland. Prior to going into education, he was a U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and retired after 20 years.

Michele Widen, of Greenwood, the school district personnel administrative secretary, with 24 years of experience. She holds an associate’s degree in office administration from Delaware Technical Community College. Widen most recently worked as a financial secretary with the Seaford School District.

For more, visit sussexvt.org.