Nov. 5 changed to half-day for IRSD students, staff

Delaware News Desk

Indian River School District announced that Nov. 5 will be a half-day of remote learning for all IRSD students.

There will be no in-person instruction for Pre-K through eighth grade students in Cohort B, and remote instruction will be concluded by noon.

Although Return Day activities originally scheduled for this date have been cancelled, Delaware Code requires that the day be an official holiday for all Sussex County schools beginning at noon; the workday for all staff will also end at noon.

The change was approved Sept. 28 by the Indian River Board of Education.

For more, visit irsd.net.