Women’s Club of Milton postpones Holiday House Tour until 2021

Delaware News Desk

The Women’s Club of Milton announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Milton Holiday House Tour, originally scheduled for Dec. 12, will be postponed until Dec. 11, 2021.

After discussing the uncertainties of the pandemic, the WCOM executive board and the HHT committee made the decision to postpone.

“Thinking through the many logistics of our event and the safety of our homeowners, docents, guests and all other participants, we felt it best not to risk the health of our many generous supporters,” said WCOM President Carol Ann Stone.

Without the income provided by the HHT, the WCOM’s largest fundraiser each year, the club is developing alternative ideas for fundraising which will require minimal personal contact. Additional information will be provided on these at a later date.

The WCOM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs. Members are united by the common desire to serve the community through volunteer service and fundraising to enrich the lives of others.

For more, visit womensclubofmilton.org.