Indian River School District to begin afternoon curbside meal service at 2 locations

Beginning Oct. 7, the Indian River School District will provide afternoon curbside meal pickup at two locations.

Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, and North Georgetown Elementary School, 664 N. Bedford St., will offer free meals for curbside pickup from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; those sites will continue regular morning meal service from 10:45 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, with service in the bus parking lot at both schools.

Food supplies may be limited the first few weeks of service as nutrition service staff assess the demand for meals and the food supplies needed to accommodate families.

The district will continue to provide free meals for curbside pickup to all students every Wednesday as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, which has been extended through Dec. 31. Meals will be free of charge and available to ages 18 and younger.

Service will take place from 10:45 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Georgetown Elementary School, 301-A W. Market St., front entrance; Howard T. Ennis School, 20346 Ennis St., Georgetown, cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool; Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, bus parking lot; Long Neck Elementary School, 26064 School Lane, Millsboro, bus parking lot; Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View, parent drop-off/pick-up line; Millsboro Middle School, 302 E. State St., Millsboro, bus parking lot; North Georgetown Elementary School, 664 N. Bedford St., bus parking lot; and Selbyville Middle School, 80 Bethany Road, bus parking lot.

Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal distribution location where a nutrition services staff member will hand them a “Meals to Go” package in a contactless fashion.

Students utilizing the hybrid learning model will receive a five-day meal bag while remote learners will receive a seven-day meal bag. Hybrid students will have the opportunity to be served breakfast and lunch at their schools on the days they are receiving in-person instruction and those meals are also free of charge through Dec. 31. Students who have selected the hybrid model but do not begin in-person instruction until October or November are entitled to a seven-day package until they begin attending school in-person.

Parents/guardians are advised to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk prior to arrival.

For more, call 436-1000.