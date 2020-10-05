The Movies at Midway thanks Sussex County teachers with discount tickets

Delaware News Desk

The Movies at Midway is congratulating the teachers of Sussex County on implementing new procedures and safety protocols in order to safely reopen schools and, as a thank you, is offering $1 movie tickets to all Sussex County teachers on Oct. 17-18.

One discounted same-day ticket will be offered per teacher with valid school district ID.

Similar to the changes Sussex County’s teachers and students experienced when returning to school last month, guests will notice new safety protocols at The Movies at Midway as well.

Along with movie theaters nationwide, The Movies at Midway has pledged to participate in the CinemaSafe program, which promotes protocols and guidelines developed and supported by leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theaters. As part of this program, The Movies at Midway requires face masks for all employees and guests, encourages social distancing with floor decals and signage, has reduced auditorium capacity by 60% and has enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols. In addition, theater employees undergo daily health screenings, including temperature checks, and are required to frequently wash their hands. Hand sanitizer stations have also been installed for use by both employees and guests.

For those who are immunocompromised or looking to hold a small group event, The Movies at Midway offers private screenings available during regular business hours for groups of up to 50 people. Cost is $195 for a retro movie and $295 for new releases.

For more, visit moviesatmidway.com or email info@moviesatmidway.com.