Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber to host Outdoor Rummage, Produce & Craft Sale Oct. 10

Delaware News Desk

New for 2020, the Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Outdoor Rummage, Produce & Craft Sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the parking lot of Jungle Jim’s, 36944 Country Club Road, Rehoboth Beach.

As many as 90 vendors will be selling fresh fall produce, business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and secondhand household items. Food trucks will be on-site, free parking is available, and admission is donation based. This event will be held in compliance with Delaware’s outdoor gatherings/events protocols.

For more, call 227-6446 or visit beach-fun.com.