Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber hosting scarecrow-decorating contest

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a scarecrow decorating contest through Oct. 31 for businesses in the 19971 zip code: Dewey Beach, downtown Rehoboth Beach and Route One.

The community is invited to visit, view and vote for their favorite numbered scarecrow during October. Beginning Oct. 2, votes can be submitted online through the chamber’s website, beach-fun.com, or with paper ballots available at the chamber office, 306 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

All votes that include a valid numbered entry or business name will be accepted until 11 p.m. Oct. 31. One vote may be submitted per person. On Nov. 6, the top three scarecrows with the most votes will each receive one Sea Witch Memorabilia package, which includes a numbered and authenticated piece of the original Sea Witch Parade Balloon, a limited-edition Sea Witch cloth face mask, a youth- or adult-sized 2021 Lobster Monster festival shirt and a 20/21 festival pin, valued at $150. A list of participating businesses, entry numbers and their addresses is available at beach-fun.com.

Businesses interested in entering the Scarecrow Contest can contact RBDBCC Event Coordinator Emily Grothey at emily@beach-fun.com or register at beach-fun.com through Oct. 16.

For more, visit beach-fun.com or call 227-6446.