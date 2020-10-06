Lewes Chamber announces ‘Lewes Loves Masks’ contest submission changes

Delaware News Desk

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce’s “Lewes Loves Masks” photo contest began in September with the message to the community that Lewes businesses are open and it’s safe to visit them.

The contest encourages people to come to Lewes and snap a photo of themselves with masks on. Creativity and humor will be rewarded,

When the contest was first announced, entrants were directed to post their photos to Instagram. Feedback from the public indicated that they didn’t have accounts on that platform. Going forward, entrants can send their photos to inquiry@leweschamber.com.

By submitting the photo, entrants are giving the chamber permission to share it on its social media platforms.

Each month through December has a different mask theme. The monthly winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from a Lewes-area business.

September’s theme was “Most Creative Mask” or “Lewes Scene.” The winner is M. E. Edge, who will receive a $50 gift certificate donated by Sand N Stones at 112 Front St.

Remaining themes are “Team Pride,” showing off a favorite team or sport, for October; “Family,” with a best picture of all family members in masks, for November; and “Holiday,” the best holiday-themed mask, for December.

For more, visit leweschamber.com.