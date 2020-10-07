Beebe Healthcare resumed valet service at Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare announced Oct. 6 it has resumed valet service at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus with enhanced safety precautions due to COVID-19.

Patients and visitors may use the service at Beebe’s main entrance on the west side of the campus near the parking garage. Valet had moved to the east entrance, where inpatient pickup and the emergency department is located, during the construction of the new main entrance. Visitor restrictions are still in place; one well visitor may visit a patient per day, and visiting hours are between 2 and 7 p.m.

The new valet process features a number of safety steps developed by Beebe’s infection prevention team, including seat covers, personal protective equipment and frequent hand hygiene.

“Safety is a top priority at all of our Beebe Healthcare sites and we want our patients and visitors to feel safe at all times,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam. “Beebe is safe and open — please do not delay your care. Our entire team is taking every precaution to keep this community safe during the pandemic, while providing quality compassionate care.”

Valet safety procedures include:

— As car arrives, a masked valet performs hand hygiene;

— Valet approaches car and asks that driver lower all windows;

— Valet places seat cover on and gets in vehicle, keeping as many windows open as possible depending on weather;

— Valet parks vehicle and returns to the podium to store keys and performs hand hygiene;

— When the car is returned, the same hand hygiene procedures are followed and the seat cover will be removed for the patient or visitor.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.