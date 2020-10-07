Center for the Inland Bays sets meeting on water quality research for Oct. 16

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays encourages the public to learn more about water quality monitoring, marine debris work and other ongoing research in the Bays at an upcoming Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee meeting hosted as an online video conference from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16.

STAC meetings are an opportunity for the public to learn about the local environment and ask questions about the latest research. The committee provides objective advice and guidance to the center’s board of directors and other cooperating agencies with interests in the Inland Bays.

Wei-Jun Cai, with the University of Delaware, and Scott Andres, with Delaware Geological Survey, will explore new funding resources and partnerships aimed at addressing the persistence of poor water quality in the Inland Bays. One topic will address how the installation of additional, high-tech water quality sensors will allow researchers to more closely examine the impacts of excess nutrients and coastal ocean acidification.

“We are very excited to be working with Wei-Jun and Scott to establish new monitoring stations in the Inland Bays,” said Marianne Walch, the center’s science and restoration coordinator. “The data collected will allow us to better understand how water quality responds to ongoing nutrient pollution and to eventually predict the effects of climate change on water quality.”

In addition, the University of Delaware’s Kate Fleming will provide an update on past and future efforts to identify and remove derelict crab pots from the Bays. Andrew Wozniak, an assistant professor at the University of Delaware’s School of Marine Science and Policy, also will share insights on the work now underway at his organic geochemistry laboratory.

A draft agenda, instructions on how to join the online meeting and more are available at inlandbays.org/stac.